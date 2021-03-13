The public specifically the communities and residents in the Belait District can visit the Book Bazaar 2021 in conjunction with the 37th Brunei Darussalam National Day Celebration. The two day event is held at the Dewan Bandaran in Kuala Belait.

17 stalls have been provided and among those taking part are government departments and private companies including the Youth Development Centre. With the concept of travel to districts, this year’s book bazaar aimed to approach society by promoting and selling books so that the people will be knowledge literate. Organised by the Language and Literature Bureau, the bazaar hopes to attract more visitors especially parents with their children during the first term school holiday.

Source: Radio Television Brunei