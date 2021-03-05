Book and knowledge remain an important subject as well as agenda of the Language and Literature Bureau in celebrating this year’s National Day. This was shared by the Acting Director of the Language and Literature Bureau at the Launching of the Book Bazaar 2021 in conjunction with the National Day at the Bangar Town Civic Centre Complex yesterday afternoon. Awang Suip bin Haji Abdul Wahab said the Language and Literature Bureau and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports will remain committed in empowering national literacy and the culture of reading among the communities and residents in Brunei Darussalam.

The bazaar will feature exhibitions and sales by approaching local communities, aside from enabling local communities to have easy access to books. The bazaar also allows room for creative industry growth through the participation of ‘Kumpulan Putra Seni’ who will highlight Brunei Darussalam’s folklore through performance and the youth’s involvement.

The bazaar was launched by Yang Berhormat Retired Major General Dato Paduka Seri Haji Aminuddin Ihsan bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports. The function coincided with the 11 new books published by the Language and Literature Bureau produced by several local authors including three recipients of the Southeast Asian Writers Award.

The Book Bazaar carries the theme ‘Kembara Buku Santuni Masyarakat”. Among the bazaar’s objective include producing an informative, educated, knowledgeable and visionary society. Also present were Pengiran Muhammad Ameer Mubaarak bin Pengiran Haji Hashim, Acting Temburong District Officer and Member of the Legislative Council. The 2-day Book Bazaar is open to the public starting on the 6th of March 2021 from 8:30 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei