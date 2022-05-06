MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 14, 2022, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Pierre Beaudoin 3 261 710 606 97.47 84 539 041 2.53 Joanne Bissonnette 3 297 721 536 98.55 48 528 111 1.45 Charles Bombardier 3 295 258 443 98.48 50 991 204 1.52 Diane Fontaine 3 286 159 634 98.20 60 090 013 1.80 Ji-Xun Foo 3 323 408 612 99.32 22 841 035 0.68 Diane Giard 3 272 496 656 97.80 73 752 429 2.20 Anthony R. Graham 3 300 720 730 98.64 45 528 917 1.36 August W. Henningsen 3 321 026 470 99.25 25 223 177 0.75 Éric Martel 3 317 021 064 99.13 29 228 567 0.87 Douglas R. Oberhelman 3 267 760 032 97.65 78 489 615 2.35 Melinda Rogers-Hixon 3 285 199 301 98.18 61 050 330 1.82 Eric Sprunk 3 309 508 008 98.90 36 741 639 1.10 Antony N. Tyler 3 296 433 869 98.51 49 815 778 1.49

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5 000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier. com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

