Bomb Threat Emails Sent to Over 100 South Korean Public Institutions Prompt Police Investigation

SEOUL — South Korean authorities are investigating after more than 100 public institutions received bomb threat emails on Friday. Despite extensive searches, no explosives were found, and officials currently suspect the threats were a hoax.

According to Philippines News Agency, the threat was initially reported by an employee at the lost and found center of Incheon International Airport at approximately 9:34 a.m. Commando units conducted thorough searches at the airport and other major locations such as Pusan National University and several university hospitals in Ulsan and Pusan, but all searches turned up empty. Police are now focusing their efforts on tracking down the individual who sent these threatening emails.

This incident is not isolated, with similar threats being reported in India earlier in the year, suggesting a possible pattern or copycat element to the threats.