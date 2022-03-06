The Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and blood banks at all district hospitals need donations for all blood types. The blood stock at this time is very low. The Ministry of Health urges the public to step up and donate blood in together helping the Blood Donation Cnetre's efforts in increasing the blood supply stocks in the country.

For those wishing to donate at the Blood Donation Centre, slot reservations via the BloodKad application is highly encouraged. Operation hours for blood donation services are as follows Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and from 1.30 to 4 in the afternoon.

The blood bank at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Belait is opened, Monday to Thursday and Saturday, from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and from 1.45 to 3.30 in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Blood bank at Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital in Temburong is also opened on the same days, from 9 to 11.30 in the morning and 1.30 to 3.30 in the afternoon.

In this regard, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism as well as Ministry of Education through the Cocurriculum Education Department will also organise blood donation campaigns in conjunction with the 38th Brunei Darussalam 'Semarak Hari Kebangsaan' Celebration. The public is welcomed to donate at the blood donation campaign and reservations through BloodKad application are highly encouraged. On the 7th and 8th of March, it will be held at the Health Promotion Centre and on 10th March 2022, the campaign will be held at the Youth Centre in Tutong.

Meanwhile on the 12th and 14th of March, the campaign will be held at the Language and Literature Bureau in Kampung Pandan, Belait District. Meanwhile on the 15th of March it will be held at Dewan Utama Kemasyarakatan, in Temburong Distritc.

For further information, contact the Blood Donation Centre or go to the Instagram '@bloodbank_ripas' and Facebook pages, '@BloodBankRIPAS.Brunei'

Source: Radio Television Brunei