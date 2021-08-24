The Blood Donation Centre is currently experiencing low blood supply stocks and requires immediate supply of all blood types for use in blood transfusions at government hospitals. The Ministry of Health informs that the Blood Donation Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital is operating as usual.

In light of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, preventive measures are heightened at the centre and the public is reminded to adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines such as wearing face masks, sanitizing hands, scanning the BruHealth QR code and practising social distancing at all times. Those who wish to donate blood are advised to book advance slots through the BloodKad application or contact the Blood Donation Centre to make an appointment.

Registration for blood donation at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital is open from Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:15 to 11:45 in the morning and 1:30 to 4:00 in the afternoon. Blood donors can use the paid car park in Block 10 of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for free for 2 hours and are reminded to bring the car park ticket when donating blood.

Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital

Monday – Thursday & Saturday

8:15 AM – 11:45 AM

1:30 PM – 4:00 PM

The public’s assistance in increasing the blood supply reserves at the Blood Donation Centre is very much appreciated.

For further information, contact the Blood Donation Centre at the numbers shown on the screen.

Tel: 224 2424 ext. 5745/6001/6002

Tel: 737 5745 (Hotline)

E-mail: bloodbank@moh.gov.bn

FB: bloodbankripas.brunei

IG & Twitter: @bloodbank_ripas

Website: www.linktr.ee/bdcripas

Source: Radio Television Brunei