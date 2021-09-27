As a measure to facilitate blood donors and the public, as well as improve the safety and comfort of donors while donating blood, the Blood Donation Centre Services will be relocated to the Health Promotion Centre at Commonwealth Drive, Jalan Menteri Besar, starting on the 27th September until a later date. However, ‘PEMANTAN’ or platelet blood donation is still carried out at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and the service hours remain UNCHANGED. The Ministry of Health also informed that the blood donation slots every Sunday as previously informed are postponed starting Sunday, 3rd October, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital Blood Bank currently needs positive ‘O’ group blood immediately. Public who wish to donate blood can go directly to the Suri Seri Begawan Hospital Blood Bank on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.

For more information or reservation to donate blood as well as to hold a Blood Donation Campaign at the Blood Donation Centre or at the Health Promotion Centre, contact 737 5745 or email to ‘bloodbank@moh.gov.bn’ or follow the Blood Donation Centre via Instagram and Facebook ‘@bloodbank.ripas’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei