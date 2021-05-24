The Blood Donation Centre is currently experiencing low blood supply stocks and requires the immediate supply of all types of blood for use in blood transfusions at government hospitals. Therefore the continued assistance from the public in jointly helping to increase the stock of blood supply at the Blood Donation Center is highly anticipated.

Members of the public who wish to donate blood can visit the Blood Donation Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital or any nearby Blood Banks. Registration for blood donation is on Monday until Thursday and Saturday from 8:15 in the morning until 11:45 in the morning and 1:30 in the afternoon until 4 in the afternoon. Members of the public can also use the paid parking area at Block 10 of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for free for 2 hours by bringing the parking ticket while donating blood.

The Ministry of Health, through the Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory service The Laboratory Services Department will also hold a Blood Donation Campaign at the Citi Square Shopping Centre, Berakas, Today and the 30th of May; One City Mall on the 26th of May; Hua Ho Petani Mall, Tutong on the 27th of May and Airport Mall on the 29th of May. The blood donation campaign is open to the public.

For further information or booking to organise the Blood Donation Campaign, contact Blood Donation Centre at 2242424 extension 5745/ 6001/ 6002 or email bloodbank@moh.gov.bn and follow Blood Donation Centre on Instagram AND Facebook @bloodbank.ripas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei