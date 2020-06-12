​The Blood Donation Centre, Laboratory Services Department will be organising a blood donation drive – night campaign on Thursday, the 18th of June. It is open to members of the public.

Date: 18th June 2020

Time: 8:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital

The donation campaign aims to increase all types of blood supply especially for blood transfusions for patients with Thalassemia, blood-related health. The Ministry of health also encouraged the public to participate in any blood donation campaigns or come to the Blood Donation Campaign during office hours. Members of the public who wish to participate in the night campaign are required to make an appointment through the stated website.

Source: Radio Television Brunei