The Ministry of Health through the Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services will organise the Blood Donation Campaign throughout the First Week of August 2020. The campaign will take place at the Mabohai Shopping Complex.

The Blood donation center requires all types of blood, especially types A and O, for the use of blood transfusions of patients in particular for Thalassemia patients, patients with bleeding problems and patients who will undergo surgery. The public is advised to scan the QR code and practise social distancing at the venue. Those who wish to donate blood can come to the Blood Donation Centre during office hours. For more information, contact the Blood Donation Centre at 2242424 extension 5745 / 6001 or email to bloodbank@moh.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei