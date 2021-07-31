The Ministry of Health, through the Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, will hold a Blood Donation Campaign which is open to the public.

The blood donation campaign will be held this Monday, the 2nd of August at the Language and Literature Bureau Library, Kampung Pandan, organized by the Language and Literature Bureau from 9 to 11:30 in the morning. Meanwhile, at Mulia Hotel Brunei, Kampung Anggerek Desa it will be held on Tuesday, from 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. The Badan Tanmiah Harta, MUIB Office will also organize a Blood Donation Campaign on Saturday, the 7th of August from 10 in morning until 2 in the afternoon at One City shopping mall. Meanwhile, a similar campaign will also take place on Sunday the 8th of August, at Lugu Foodcourt, Lugu Light Industrial Park from 9 in the morning until 12 noon.

However the Blood Donation Center at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and Blood Banks at all District Hospitals, will operate as usual. The registration hours for blood donation is on Monday to Thursday and Saturday from 8:15 to 11:45 in the morning AND 1:30 to 4:00 in the afternoon.

For more information or reservations to conduct a Blood Donation Campaign, contact the Blood Donation Center at 2242424 extension 5745 OR 6001 OR 6002 or email ‘bloodbank@moh.gov.bn’ and visit the Blood Donation Centre on Instagram and Facebook, ‘@bloodbank.ripas’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei