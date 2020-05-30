The Royal Thai Embassy in the country organised a blood donation campaign for Thai community and ‘Friends of Thailand’ in the country. The campaign was held at the Blood Donation Centre of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

The campaign was launched by Her Excellency Wanthanee Viputwongsakul, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Thailand to the country. Her Excellency also presented appreciation souvenirs to blood donors comprising Thai community, ‘Friends of Thailand’ as well as officers and staff of the Royal Thai Embassy. Also joining the campaign were Rentokil Initial Sendirian Berhad staff. Such a campaign aimed to act as a support towards the Blood Donation Centre to ensure blood supply is sufficient especially during emergencies.

Source: Radio Television Brunei