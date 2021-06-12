The Fire and rescue Department, Operation B Branch, Belait District with the cooperation of the Blood Donation Centre, Laboratory Services of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, organised a blood donation campaign. It was held at a shopping centre in Kuala Belait, yesterday morning.

66 pints of blood were collected. The campaign held in conjunction with the 61st Anniversary of the Fire and rescue Department aimed to collect blood needed by the Blood Reserve Unit.

Source: Radio Television Brunei