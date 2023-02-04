To inculcate charity and increase the national blood bank reserves, the Welfare Body of Police's Wives and Families, PEKERTI today held a Blood Donation Campaign. It was jointly organised by the staff of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Hospital Blood Bank, Ministry of Health at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Police Headquarters in Gadong.

The campaign was participated by 61 people comprising officers and low-ranking personnel of the Royal Brunei Police Force as well as PEKERTI family members. Among those present were Datin Sabrina Aziemah binti Abdullah Chong, wife of the Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force as PEKERTI Chairperson and PEKERTI Executive Committee Members.

Source: Radio Television Brunei