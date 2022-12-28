Former COVID-19 patients can still donate blood but have to wait for 2 weeks after they recovered. The Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Hospital’s Blood Bank Chief Supervisor advised blood donors not to have any symptoms such as coughing and cold when donating blood.

According to Awang Haji Matusop bin Haji Daud, new donors must wait a minimum of 8 weeks or 56 days before the next blood donation. He urges healthy, eligible blood donors to schedule a donation to maintain a sufficient supply of blood products for those in need.

Blood donors in an interview with RTB said such act can help patients in need and support the blood donation campaigns.

27 pints of blood were collected during the blood donation campaign yesterday. The campaign will be extended Mid Valley Shopping Complex, Salambigar from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon and on Saturday at Annajat Shopping Complex, Kampung Beribi starting from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei