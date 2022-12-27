Brunei News Gazette

Blood Donation Campaign

The Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services will be organising Blood Donation Campaigns.

 

The campaign will be held tomorrow, Wednesday from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon at OneCity Shopping Centre in Kampung Sungai Hanching. The campaign will be extended on 29th December, Thursday to Mid Valley Shopping Complex from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. A blood donation campaign will also be held at Annajat Shopping Complex, Kampung Beribi starting from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. Donors are urged to use Bloodkad app to book appointments.

 

For further information contact Blood Donation Centre at 2242424 extension 5745 or Whatsapp 8775745 or 7375745 / email: bdcripas@gmail.com and Instagram: bloodbank_ripas and Facebook: bloodbankripas.brunei.

 

Source: Radio Television Brunei