The Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services will be organising Blood Donation Campaigns.

The campaign will be held tomorrow, Wednesday from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon at OneCity Shopping Centre in Kampung Sungai Hanching. The campaign will be extended on 29th December, Thursday to Mid Valley Shopping Complex from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. A blood donation campaign will also be held at Annajat Shopping Complex, Kampung Beribi starting from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon. Donors are urged to use Bloodkad app to book appointments.

For further information contact Blood Donation Centre at 2242424 extension 5745 or Whatsapp 8775745 or 7375745 / email: bdcripas@gmail.com and Instagram: bloodbank_ripas and Facebook: bloodbankripas.brunei.

Source: Radio Television Brunei