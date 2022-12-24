22 pints of blood were collected during the Land Transport Department, LTD’S Blood Donation Campaign. The campaign held in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre, Ministry of Health took place on 24th December morning, at the LTD’s Headquarters.

Averaging use of 50 pints of blood per day, this drive aims to help the Blood Donation Centre increase their blood supply. It may also contribute towards ensuring that the stock for blood is sufficient for any patient who needs blood transfusion treatment as well as inculcating charity and social responsibility. In the meantime, the Blood Donation Centre welcomes the public who wish to donate blood to book their slots through the BloodKad app.

Source: Radio Television Brunei