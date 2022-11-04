​Blood donation campaigns continue to be held by various parties in the country to increase the country’s blood stock. 54 pints of blood were collected during a blood donation campaign organised by Hengyi Industri Sendirian Berhad at Pulau Muara Besar, 3rd November.

It was the fourth campaign held by the company as part of its corporate social responsibility, and aimed to raise awareness on the importance as well as benefits of donating blood.

Source: Radio Television Brunei