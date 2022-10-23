The Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, Ministry of Health will hold blood donation campaigns.

A blood donation campaign will be held on 24th October, at the Progresif Headquarters, Jalan Pasar Baharu, Gadong. On Tuesday, 25th October, the campaign will be at the Annajat Complex, Beribi; and on Wednesday, 26th October at the Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department. On Saturday, 29th October at Bunut Post Office, Jalan Haji Halus and on Sunday, 30th October at SCR Xpress Citis Square, Berakas. Blood donors may book their slots through the BloodKad app.

Source: Radio Television Brunei