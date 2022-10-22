15 pints of blood were collected during the Blood Donation Campaign held at the Dewan Bukit Retak of the Youth Centre in Temburong District, 22nd October morning. It was one of the activities held in conjunction with the National Youth Day Celebration Festival 2022.

The campaign was organised by the Temburong District branch of the Youth and Sports Department in cooperation with the Blood Donation Centre, Department of Laboratory Services, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital, Ministry of Health. Among the objectives was to raise the public’s awareness on the importance of donating blood that can save many lives and helping the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital increase their blood supply stocks.

Source: Radio Television Brunei