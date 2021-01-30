​The Blood Donation Campaign for the first week of February 2021 will be for four days in separate locations.

On Monday, 1st of February, it will be held at Dewan Multaqa, Ministry of Religious Affairs from 9 to 11:30 in the morning. On the 2nd of February, a similar campaign will take place at One City Shopping Centre from 10 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. The Blood Donation Campaign will continue on the 4th of February at the Department of Immigration and National Registration from 9 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon, and at the Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE’s School of Aviation on the 6th of February from 9 to 12 in the afternoon.

Source: Radio Television Brunei