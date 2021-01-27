Viddacom Muara Integrated Supply Base, MISB in collaboration with the Blood Donation Centre of Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital held a Blood Donation Campaign. It took place at Viddacom MISB Building, Serasa Industrial Site.

In an interview with RTB reporter, Awang Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ja’afar, Quality, Health, Safety and Environment’, QHSE Coordinator at Viddacom MISB said the campaign is part of the company’s commitment and social responsibility in helping the government, especially the Ministry of Health.

Several blood donors said they support blood donation campaigns and hope more will be held to ensure the blood supply is always sufficient at all hospitals in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei