The Blood Donation Campaign for the fourth week of January 2021 will take place for 4 days at separate locations.

Today, 26th of January, the campaign takes place at Viddacom Sendirian Berhad from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. Meanwhile on Thursday, 28 January, the Blood Donation Campaign runs from 9 to 11 in the morning at the Traffic Control and Investigation Department, Royal Brunei Police Force, Gadong. Whereas on Friday, 29th of January, the campaign will take place at Kampung Masin Mosque from 9 to 11 in the morning. On Saturday, 30th of January, the blood donation campaign at Institute of Brunei Technical Education, IBTE Nakhoda Ragan Campus will be held from 9 to 11 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei