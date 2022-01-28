The Blood Donation Centre is currently experiencing low blood supply stock and need all types of blood immediately for blood transfusions in all government hospitals, especially blood type ‘O’ and ‘A’. The continued assistance of the public in together increasing the blood supply stock at the Blood Donation Centre is highly appreciated. Members of the public wishing to donate blood can visit the Blood Donation Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital or any nearby Blood Banks. Slot booking via BloodKad app is highly encouraged before visiting the Blood Donation Centre.

The operating hours at the Blood Donation Centre, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital and Blood Banks at Suri Seri Begawan Hospital in Belait District and Pengiran Isteri Hajjah Mariam Hospital in Temburong District are from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

The public can take part in blood donation campaign and slot booking via Bloodkad App is highly encouraged. For further information, contact Blood Donation Centre at 2242424 extension 6001 or 6002 or WhatsApp 7375745; email to bloodbank@moh.gov.bn and Instagram or Facebook @bloodbank.ripas.

Source: Radio Television Brunei