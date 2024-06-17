BJMP-Baguio Engages Over 1,000 in Community Outreach on Session Road



BAGUIO — Over 1,146 residents benefited from a variety of services during the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) outreach activity held on Session Road this past Sunday, as part of the agency’s Community Relations Month.





According to Philippines News Agency, the event featured medical consultations, dental awareness, hygiene kits, blood sugar and pressure tests, HIV testing, distribution of books, and Father’s Day gifts. Staff from the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center blood bank collected 22 bags of blood. “It is time to give back to our community by utilizing the profession and expertise of our personnel with the help of partners,” Ayangwa remarked. The event aligns with the Marcos administration’s New Philippines initiative, aiming to bridge the gap between the government and communities. Additionally, products made by persons deprived of liberty were sold, with proceeds going directly to the creators. Ayangwa noted that the BJMP regularly participates in the weekly Sunday market on Session Road, which hosts performances and local vendors in a vehicle-free environment.

