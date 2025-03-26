Bitdeer AI Innovative Solutions Recognized with a 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Winning in the outstanding organization of Internet and Technology category, the Award highlights its ongoing contributions to advancing artificial intelligence

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), an emerging AI cloud service provider, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards , as an outstanding organization of Internet and Technology category, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to innovation and its contributions to advancing artificial intelligence.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact, and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group,” said Louis Xu, Head of Bitdeer AI.” This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our mission to push the boundaries of AI to create meaningful solutions that improve business efficiency across different industries.”

“The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like Bitdeer AI that we see real-world applications driving change,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence.”

Bitdeer AI is committed to leading the way in AI and machine learning innovation, offering a streamlined, scalable AI cloud platform that simplifies AI development workflows and accelerates breakthroughs for AI and HPC. Powered by high-performance, industry-leading GPU infrastructure, Bitdeer AI’s platform provides GPU power and AI Studio, creating an optimized environment to support the entire AI development journey, from model training to deployment. The platform enables seamless integration, fosters cross-team collaboration, and offers flexible pricing options, making advanced AI technologies accessible to businesses of all sizes. Building on its cloud services foundation, Bitdeer AI is advancing to the next stage with GB200 NVL72 deployment and AI Agent technology, driving the evolution of AI applications and empowering enterprises.

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer AI is an emerging provider of AI and ML GPU cloud solutions, dedicated to accelerating innovation and empowering businesses with advanced computing resources and an AI training platform. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner in Singapore, Bitdeer AI delivers high-performance GPU cloud infrastructure, enabling organizations across industries to advance impactful AI initiatives and drive meaningful goals. For more information, please visit https://www.bitdeer.ai.

