The Syariah Affairs Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs held the 'Bisai Tah Berjemaah' Programme on 27th January, at the Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital.

Present, Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gemok, Acting Director of Syariah Affairs. The programme was one of the department's initiatives to reduce the country's divorce rate. The programme included a talk titled 'Solat Berjemaah Keluarga Berkah: Sakinah Mawaddah dan Rahmah,' delivered by Awang Hilman bin Haji Salim, Assistant Lecturer at KUPU SB, as well as a number of activities. The programme involved target groups namely couples, children and family members.

Source: Radio Television Brunei