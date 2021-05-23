Awang Muhammad Danial Hisyamuddin bin Aming emerged champion in ‘Bintang Kecil’ Competition 2021 organized by Radio Televisyen Brunei. The 41st competition took place yesterday evening at Dewan Digadong, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

A total of 10 participants competed in the final which is a platform to uncover and polished singing talents of children aged between 6 to 12 years old.

Prizes was presented by Dayang Hajah Nor Ashikin binti Haji Johari, Permanent Secretary for Community and Culture at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The winner received a cash prize of $1,500, a trophy and a certificate of participation. Awangku Muhammad Farish Adrian Al-Qusyairi bin Pengiran Indra Jaya emerged the runner-up and Awang Muhammad Khairin Darwisi bin Hazman in third place and also won best performance. They each received a cash prize of $1,000 and $700, a trophy and a certificate of participation.

During an interview with RTB, the winner of the Bintang Kecil 2021 Competition said that the competition gave him the opportunity to go further and have the confidence to perform in public thus building self-confidence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei