​Youth members of the Bina Ukhwah Project yesterday morning carried out repair work on a senior citizen’s house at Kampung Kuala Ungar in Tutong District.

The project to repair the house of 85 year old Dayang Sinjun Anak Impin was conducted through Home Betterment Programme Unit with the cooperation of several sponsors and project partners. The head of the project, Dayangku Noor Ummiatul Afiqah binti Pengiran Zainal Abidin said the work was a collaboration that intended to alleviate the burden of underprivileged families in the country. Among other things, it is done by providing more comfortable and safer homes to the needy. Besides that, the project also exposed youths to community work. The work began in Ramadhan and involved volunteers from the Bina Ukwah Project. The body’s main objective is to build or foster relations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei