Leverage on digital technology in the implementation of BIMP-EAGA projects and initiatives in the new norm, and consideration for green technology as well as renewable energy were among the guidance and recommendation stated during the BIMP-EAGA Senior Official Meeting / Strategic Planning Meeting. The meeting also reported on the implementation plan for 2021, list of Rolling Pipelines of Projects for 2020-2022 as well as Convergence Projects and Priority Infrastructure Projects.

The meeting that was held virtually was chaired by Yang Berbahagia Dato’ Ahmad Zamri bin Khairuddin, Director of Regional Development, Economic Planning Unit, Prime Minister’s Office, Malaysia. Representing Brunei Darussalam at the meeting was Doctor Hajah May Fa’ezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin, Permanent Secretary for Economy at the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The Meeting took note on the presentations by Chairs of the eight BIMP-EAGA Clusters. Brunei Darussalam leads in three of the Clusters namely Tourism, Power and Energy Infrastructure and Socio-Cultural and Education. The Meeting also discussed the way forward with regard to BIMP-EAGA cooperation with Development Partners.

Source: Radio Television Brunei