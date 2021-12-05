His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, attended the Bilateral Meeting with The Right Honourable Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which was held at Number 10, Downing Street, London. Diplomatic relations between Brunei Darussalam and the United Kingdom were established since January 1984, in which both countries cooperate extensively especially in the fields of defence, education as well as trade and investment cooperation. Accompanying His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

During the meeting, His Majesty congratulated the United Kingdom on becoming a Dialogue Partner of ASEAN and for the successful hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 26 and its Group of Seven, G7 presidency, which were held this year. His Majesty also highlighted the special and close relations between the two countries, built on the two foundations of defence and education, which continue to be reflected in the many exchanges of visits done at all levels. Aside from that, both leaders acknowledged the establishment of the Brunei Darussalam-United Kingdom Strategic Dialogue.

The United Kingdom became ASEAN’s first new Dialogue Partner in 25 years on the 5th of August 2021, and Brunei Darussalam is the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-U.K. Dialogue Relations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei