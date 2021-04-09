Brunei Darussalam’s National Climate Policy aims to pave climate change resilient pathways for sustainable nation. The matter was among shared by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy in a meeting with The Right Honourable Dominic Raab MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State of the United Kingdom at the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The meeting took place at the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Yang Berhormat and The Right Honourable also exchanged views on the United Kingdom’s support for Brunei Darussalam’s economic diversification efforts and potential areas of cooperation including Fintech and renewable energy.

The Right Honourable Foreign Secretary also reiterated the United Kingdom’s interest to enhance ties with ASEAN by becoming an ASEAN Dialogue Partner. United Kingdom expressed interest for a possible 2nd ASEAN-UK Economic Dialogue this year and support to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The Right Honourable Foreign Secretary briefed on the United Kingdom’s aspirations as Chair of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, COP 26 which is scheduled to be held on the 1st to 12th of November 2021 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Doctor Awang Haji Abdul Manaf bin Haji Metussin, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei