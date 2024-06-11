Bicol Families to Receive Government Food Assistance Through New Stamp Program

LEGAZPI CITY - Approximately 30,555 families in the Bicol region are set to receive benefits from the Food Stamp Program (FSP), as announced by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5). The program, which is part of a broader initiative by the Marcos administration, aims to tackle involuntary hunger through targeted food assistance.

According to Philippines News Agency, who spoke at Tuesday's Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas event, the FSP is funded with a PHP91.6 million budget for 2024. "The program will provide households with better access to nutritious food through food credit assistance using an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card pre-loaded with food credits worth PHP3,000 per month," Laurio explained. This initiative is expected not only to reduce hunger and malnutrition but also to support local farmers by creating more opportunities to market their products.

Participants in the FSP will be able to use their food credits to purchase a variety of nutritious food items, which must include 50 percent carbohydrates (Go food group), 30 percent protein (Grow), and 20 percent fiber (Glow) from DSWD-accredited stores. Looking ahead to 2025, the agency plans to expand the program to assist 74,448 families across the six provinces of the region with a budget allocation of PHP2.6 billion.

Additionally, Laurio highlighted the success of another poverty reduction initiative, the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), which has provided financial assistance to 9,917 minimum wage earners in Bicol. "This program aims to mitigate the effects of inflation, and through DSWD Bicol, the government has already distributed PHP 29.7 million to beneficiaries in the region," he stated.

Laurio also noted that more informal workers, including carpenters, helpers, tricycle drivers, and salespeople, are expected to receive aid through the AKAP program before the end of 2024. Furthermore, DSWD-5 remains committed to providing immediate relief and early recovery support to disaster victims and survivors in the region, which is frequently affected by strong typhoons and houses two active volcanoes.

The Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas is a nationwide event designed to improve public understanding and engagement with the government's programs at the grassroots level.