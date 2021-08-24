Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD continues its support for national efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 with the handover of several donations to front-line agencies.

BIBD handed over the SCRUBS from Lailatul Zubaidah binti Haji Mohd Hussin of FERA Health & Nursing Care, yesterday. BIBD’s Chief Marketing Officer, Hajah Nurul Akmar binti Haji Mohd Jaafar handed over the donation to Abdol Azis bin Haji Ahad, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital. Also present was Shinny Chia from Community for Brunei. Part of the donations were collected through the Community for Brunei platform.

BIBD also handed over 10 units of foldable trolleys to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The donation was handed over by BIBD’s Government Relations and Protocol Advisor, Pengiran Haji Suhardy bin Pengiran Haji Nordin. The assistance is intended to facilitate the delivery of food from the Youth Centre, in the capital which is currently being used as a food distribution centre for preparation and delivery to families and homes under the Quarantine Order or currently undergoing self-isolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei