In the morning, the BIBD SME360 Series Forum, discussed on the Small and Medium Enterprise, SMEs’ strategies, in preparation for a post-pandemic new business environment. The Forum was held the International Convention Centre in Berakas, yesterday morning.

The Forum among others outlines how SMEs can help strengthen the country’s economy collectively and provide a platform for participants from various industries to collaborate, exchange views and face to face.

Source: Radio Television Brunei