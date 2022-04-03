The Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD, organised the 12th Sirah Amal Programmes with the handing over of aid donations in the form of vouchers and food to help preparing the less fortunate in the month of Ramadhan and upcoming of Syawal.

The recipients comprising of the BIBD ALAF students and underprivileged new converts of mualafs. The programme included visiting to recipients’ homes nationwide by stages. Throughout the programme, one hundred families received the donations.

Source: Radio Television Brunei