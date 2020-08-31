​Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD celebrated three women entrepreneurs who have recently completed the bank’s BIBD SEED or Special Underprivileged Mothers Empowerment Entrepreneurship Development Programme. The businesswomen, completed their training and bootcamp as part of the second cohort of the BIBD SEED Programme intake 2019/2020.

Certificates were presented by Dayang Hajah Noraini binti Haji Awang Sulaiman, Deputy Managing Director of BIBD. The businesswomen are Dayang Dinah binti Mat Dali, Dayang Siti Masfatimah binti Haji Barudin and Dayang Siti Nurhamizzah binti Khalid. The participants are set to become BIBD SME360 clients and will be mentored and guided by their Relationship Managers. They will also have access to financing provided by BIBD SME360 to help the expansion of their businesses. The function coincided with the launch and presentation of certificates of participation to the third cohort of the BIBD SEED programme.

Source: Radio Television Brunei