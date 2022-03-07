Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD through Community for Brunei, CFB, launched the ‘Farm to Table’ social media campaign that will feature local vendors specialising in farm produce on the CFB website.

The initiative is part of BIBD’s Sustainable Nation Campaign and is aligned with the BIBD SME360 series of programmes with CFB, which among others aimed to fight the climate change crisis and move towards a circular economy specifically for small businesses and the general public. The campaign is a social movement that has been growing for years, which promotes the practice of sourcing of ingredients from local farms. It also helps boost the local economy and supports local farmers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei