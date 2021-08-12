Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD informed on changes in operating hours for some of its branches towards reducing and curbing the spread of the pandemic in the country.

Starting on 11th of August until the 15th of August 2021, the operating hours for some BIBD branches will be from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon on Monday to Thursday, while the operating hours on Friday will be from 9 in the morning until 12 in the afternoon. The respective branches are the Headquarters in the capital, as well as Kiulap, Serusop, Tanjung Bunut, Tutong, Kuala Belait, Temburong, BIBD Securities in Kiulap and BIBD At-Tamwil in Beribi.

Meanwhile the branches in Rimba, Gadong NEXGEN, Manggis, Mentiri, Seri, Muara, Panaga, Seria and BIBD At-Tamwil branches in Kuala Belait are closed. The BIBD NEXGEN, BIBD Credit Card and Debit Card as well as BIBD QuickPay services are operating as usual.

Source: Radio Television Brunei