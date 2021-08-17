Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD informed on the change in operating hours for some of its branches in reducing the risk of pandemic spread in the country.

Starting TODAY, the 16th to 22nd of August 2021 and subject to the development of the COVID-19 situation in the country, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD will only operate from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon from Monday to Thursday, and 9 in the morning to 12 in the afternoon on Friday. The branches include the Headquarters in Bandar Seri Begawan, Kiulap, Serusop, Mentiri, Tanjung Bunut, Tutong District, Temburong District, ‘BIBD Securities’ in Kiulap and BIBD At-Tamwil Beribi.

Meanwhile, all counter services are opened at the Headquarters branches in Bandar Seri Begawan, Kiulap, Serusop, Tanjung Bunut, Tutong District and Temburong District. At the Kuala Belait Branch only cash service is open.

Financial Services is open only to customers who make an appointment at the branches of Bandar Seri Begawan, Kiulap, Serusop, Mentiri, Tanjung Bunut and Tutong. For Corporate banking services and PERDANA Privilege is also only open for appointment at the Bandar Seri Begawan, Kiulap and Serusop Headquarters. In this regard BIBD Securities will provide appointment services only.

Source: Radio Television Brunei