BIBD Annual General Meeting

Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD Group once again able to record another encouraging and successful year despite challenging global economic environments following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy in his capacity as Chairman of BIBD stated the matter at BIBD's Annual General Meeting on 29th September morning, at The Empire Brunei.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah explained that despite the challenging environment, the banking industry's strong capital position has allowed financial institutions and banks to continue to provide their services and support the local economy's demand for credit. The banking sector in Brunei remained robust with banks being able to provide credit flows to the economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei