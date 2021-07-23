Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD Group’s services to the community and nation was among the focus at the BIBD’s Annual General Meeting 2021. The meeting was held yesterday afternoon in the capital.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Dr. Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy in his capacity as Chairman of BIBD and its Group of Companies. Speaking at the meeting, Yang Berhormat explained that despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, BIBD’s financial position remained resilient and continued to post strong profitability in 2020. Yang Berhormat added that as a Partner in Progress, BIBD supported the Government’s call by launching the COVID-19 Relief packages for its customers, the Community for Brunei initiative which is an online platform to facilitate and support home and small businesses during the peak of the pandemic, and the BIBD Youth Empowerment Summit (YES!) in recognition of the importance of youth. Also present was Mubashar Khokhar, BIBD’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei