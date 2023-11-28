BFP-Pangasinan Issues Fire Safety Warnings Ahead of Holidays

Pangasinan – The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Dagupan, Pangasinan, is advising caution against fire incidents during the holiday season, particularly focusing on the use of Christmas decorations.

According to Philippines News Agency, Deputy Fire Marshal Rovir Solar emphasized the importance of using quality materials in holiday decorations. Consumers are advised to check for thick wires and authentic import commodity clearance (ICC) stickers to avoid substandard products. Solar also recommended limiting the use of a maximum of three strings of Christmas lights per electrical outlet and opting for light-emitting diode (LED) lights, which are safer and more cost-efficient. LED lights reduce the risk of spark and heat, thus minimizing the potential for explosions.

The BFP is maintaining a heightened alert status to monitor and prevent fire incidents throughout the holiday season.