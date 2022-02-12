Internet has become one of the fastest growing technologies, in fact it is seen as a human need today such as the use of social media. Through it, communication and interaction becomes easier until all information can be accessed through the fingertips.

The matter was among the content for yesterday’s Friday Sermon titled, Beware of Sins and Rewards at Your Fingertips. The prayer leader also shared that there are many challenges in the development of communication technology, if used with the right intention then it will bring goodness and benefits but if misused, it will lead to futility and loss.

Source: Radio Television Brunei