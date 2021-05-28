Islam forbids any form of deception, be it in transactions, dealings or any human affairs. However, there are those within the society who deceive others with various tactics through financial fraud schemes or scam solely for profit. Among the initiatives and precautionary measures to ensure oneself and the family not to be deceived by financial scams is by screening and check with the authority before making any investment. This was among the content of yesterday’s Friday Prayer titled ‘Beware of Financial Scams.’

According to the prayer leader, to avoid from becoming a financial scam victim, one must always be aware and abide by Syara and the country’s law. Hence, any schemes offered to the public in the country must be referred to the Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam, AMBD. If an individual fell victim to financial scam, immediately make a report to the police for further investigation. The prayer leader added that as Muslims, we must spend our income wisely based on the teachings of Islam. Therefore, members of the public are advised to be attentive towards financial fraudulent acts, including obtaining clear information from relevant agencies apart from instilling the culture of savings and prudent spending for a better future.

Source: Radio Television Brunei