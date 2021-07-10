His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam consented to bestow Manteri Hulubalang Titles to 3 recipients. The Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang Titles Ceremony took place yesterday afternoon at the Istana Nurul Iman Surau. Gracing the ceremony was His Majesty’s son, His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik, as His Majesty’s personal representative.

Upon arrival, His Royal Highness was preceded by two Hulubalangs, the Hulubalang Diraja carrying the Pemuras and Karga, and the Hulubalang Asgar carrying the Kelasak and Kampilan. His Royal Highness was welcomed by Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Indera Setia Diraja Sahibul Karib Pengiran Anak Haji Idris bin Pengiran Maharaja Lela Pengiran Muda Abdul Kahar, Yang Di-Pertua of Adat Istiadat Negara. Accompanying His Royal Highness was His Royal Highness’ Perhiasan Empat.

The ceremony began with the Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang title to Sergeant 3940 Awang Rinair Rupiaan bin Awang Tajudin. Sergeant 3940 Awang Rinair Rupiaan entered the ceremony, accompanied on his left by Pengarah Awang Jaini bin Haji Mahmud and one Awang-Awang carrying the Gangsa Sireh and was seated at the designated place.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Dewa Retired Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Mohammad bin Haji Daud requested an audience and informed His Royal Highness that the Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang title Ceremony for Sergeant 3940 Awang Rinair Rupiaan bin Awang Tajudin was in place to proceed.

Immediately after His Royal Highness consented for the ceremony to begin.

This was followed by Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Mat Salleh bin Haji Damit proceeding with the ceremony, with two Awang-Awang, one carrying the Gangsa with the bestowal scroll and one carrying the Gangsa Kurnia Persalinan.

Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Suhaili then sought consent and lightly touched the Gangsa Sireh on the right and left shoulders as well as the top of Sergeant 3940 Awang Rinair Rupiaan’s head.

The Doa Selamat was read by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Haji Awang Hamidon bin Begawan Pehin Siraja Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Abdul Hamid.

Penglima Diraja Awang Rinair Rupiaan then sought consent to be excused, followed by Pengarah Awang Jaini, Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Mat Salleh as well as the Awang-Awang carrying the Gangsa Sireh, Tauliah and Kurnia Persalinan. Among the obligations of a Penglima Diraja are carry the Pemuras on his right shoulder during a Royal Procession and is responsible for the safety of the monarch in any royal ceremony.

The ceremony was followed by the Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang title to Sergeant 3495 Awang Haji Sahmbari bin Haji Lias. Sergeant 3495 Awang Haji Sahmbari entered the ceremony, accompanied on his left by Pengarah Awang Haji Kilali bin Haji Abdul Rahman as well as one Awang-Awang carrying the Gangsa Sireh and was seated at the designated place.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Dewa Retired Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Mohammad requested an audience and informed His Royal Highness that the Bestowal Ceremony for Sergeant 3495 Awang Haji Sahmbari was in place to proceed.

Immediately after His Royal Highness made the sabda for the ceremony to begin, Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Amran bin Haji Md. Salleh sought consent to proceed.

This was followed by Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Ahmad Kasra bin Haji Ibrahim proceeding with the ceremony, with two Awang-Awang, one carrying the Gangsa with the bestowal scroll and one carrying the Gangsa Kurnia Persalinan.

Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Amran then sought consent and lightly touched the Gangsa Sireh on the right and left shoulders as well as the top of Sergeant 3495 Awang Haji Sahmbari’s head.

The Doa Selamat was read by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Awang Haji Matassan bin Haji Tahir.

Perwira Diraja Awang Haji Sahmbari then sought consent to be excused, followed by Pengarah Awang Haji Kilali, Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Ahmad Kasra as well as the Awang-Awang carrying the Gangsa Sireh, Tauliah and Kurnia Persalinan. Among the obligations of a Perwira Diraja are to lead on the right of the Begawan Sultan and Suri Seri Begawan Raja Procession in a royal ceremony by carrying the Pemuras on his right shoulder and is responsible for the safety of the Begawan Sultan in any royal ceremony.

The ceremony was followed by the Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang title to Sergeant 3920 Awang Mohamad Arfandey bin Abu Bakar. Sergeant 3920 Awang Mohamad Arfandey entered the ceremony, accompanied on the left by Pengarah Awang Haji Brahim @ Momin bin Haji Mohd Yusof as well as one Awang-Awang carrying the Gangsa Sireh and was seated at the designated place.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Dewa Retired Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Mohammad requested an audience and presented to His Royal Highness that the Bestowal Ceremony for Sergeant 3920 Awang Mohamad Arfandey was in place to proceed.

Immediately after His Royal Highness consented for the ceremony to begin.

This was followed by Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Tamin bin Haji Puting proceeding with the ceremony, with two Awang-Awang, one carrying the Gangsa with the bestowal scroll and one carrying the Gangsa Kurnia Persalinan.

Begawan Mudim Awang Abd Latif then sought consent and lightly touched the Gangsa Sireh on the right and left shoulders as well as the top of Sergeant 3920 Awang Mohamad Arfandey’s head.

The Doa Selamat was read by Yang Dimuliakan Begawan Pehin Khatib Dato Paduka Awang Haji Mustapa bin Haji Murad.

Hulubalang Diraja Awang Mohamad Arfandey then sought consent to be excused, followed by Pengarah Awang Haji Ibrahim @ Momin, Begawan Mudim Awang Haji Tamin as well as the Awang-Awang carrying the Gangsa Sireh, Tauliah and Kurnia Persalinan. Among the obligations of a Hulubalang Diraja is to assist the Penglima Diraja and Penglima Asgar in carrying out the duty for the Procession of the monarch as well as the princes and princesses in attending a Royal ceremony, and is responsible for the safety of the monarch or princes and princesses in any Royal ceremony.

Yang Dimuliakan Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Dewa Retired Major General Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Mohammad informed His Royal Highness that the Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang Titles Ceremony has been duly carried out.

The Bestowal of the Manteri Hulubalang Titles Ceremony took place for the first time at Istana Nurul Iman, whereas previously it was held at the Istana Darul Hana Surau. The royal ceremony portraying the Royal Brunei Malay tradition shows how refined the culture that has been inherited. It gives a clear picture of the cultural values that highly uphold tradition, and is also significant to life in Brunei Darussalam specifically and the Malay world in general.

Source: Radio Television Brunei