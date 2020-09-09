MIAOLI, Taiwan and EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mycenax Biotech, Inc. (4726.TWO), a pioneer of biopharmaceutical development in Taiwan, today announced its adoption of the Berkeley Lights Platform for cell line development. Berkeley Lights, Inc., (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, continues to see adoption of the system in Asia Pacific, as Mycenax becomes the first company in Taiwan to use the technology.

“At Mycenax, we strive to be a leader in comprehensive biologics development with the highest standards of technology and manufacturing,” said Pei-Jiun Chen, Ph.D., CEO of Mycenax. “We are excited to work with the Berkley Lights team to enhance our existing services, and we believe the BeaconⓇsystem enables a big jump to the next level of success in cell line development.”

Mycenax develops high-quality cell lines from many different cell types and is transferring their cell line development process for each of these onto the BeaconⓇ Optofluidic System utilizing Berkley Lights Opto™ Cell Line Development workflow. The Beacon system helps Mycenax increase efficiency and flexibility and enhance the quality of its cell line development services for its customers. With the proven reputation of its cell line generation services and its first-in-class R&D team, Mycenax is implementing the Beacon system to find rare, high productivity clones with industry leading monoclonality while shortening its overall timeline for cell line development up to 50%.

“In a time of rapid growth for the biopharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific and around the globe, we’re excited to have Mycenax adopt the Berkeley Lights Platform,” said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., CEO of Berkeley Lights. “Our Opto™ Cell Line Development workflows will enable Mycenax to generate the best cell lines for complex antibody therapeutics with unrivaled clonality assurance in less than one week for their customers.”

About Mycenax

Founded in September 2001, Mycenax Biotech is the pioneer in Taiwan focusing on the CMC development and GMP production of biologics. The company encompasses a complete value chain, ranging from cell line, process and formulation developments, GMP production and fill-finish, through its high-standard biologics development technology and PIC/S GMP certified manufacturing facility. Utilizing Taiwan as the center for development and manufacturing, Mycenax integrates the up- and downstream of the industry to offer contract development and manufacturing services.

Media Contact

Alvan Chou

alvan.chou@mycenax.com.tw

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect™ chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning™ systems and Culture Station™ instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Press Contact

berkeleylights@bulleitgroup. com

Investor Contact

ir@berkeleylights.com