Some 60 members of the Paraplegic and Physically Disabled Association, PAPDA and orphans in the Brunei Muara District area received donations through the ‘Berbagi Rezeki’ Programme held at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong yesterday morning.

The contributions were handed over by Jelal Hossain, “Counsellor and Head of Chancery”, High Commission of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh in Brunei Darussalam together with the programme’s participants. The “Brunei Bangladesh Charity” activity which was organised by Hasanur Jaya Sendirian Berhad, was hoped to be able to accommodate their expenses in the month of Ramadan and upcoming Aidilfitri.

Source: Radio Television Brunei