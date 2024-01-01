Benguet State University Launches First Medical School in Cordillera Region

Benguet, Cordillera Administrative Region - The inauguration of the Benguet State University-College of Medicine, the first medical school under a state university in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), marks a significant milestone for local healthcare education.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the establishment of this medical college is a result of Republic Act (RA) 11970, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on December 20. This new development is celebrated by officials and parents in the region as it promises to enhance the local healthcare system by producing more physicians. Governor Diclas, himself a surgeon, expressed gratitude to the President and to Benguet Lone District Rep. Eric Go Yap for initiating House Bill No. 312, which laid the groundwork for this pivotal initiative.

Diclas emphasized the importance of the Benguet State University-College of Medicine, not only for Benguet but for the entire region. The college is seen as a critical contributor to addressing the healthcare needs of the area. The governor also highlighted the province's "Study Now, Pay Later" program for aspiring doctors, which offers financial assistance in the form of tuition fees, book allowance, and stipends to students from the 13 municipalities of Benguet. This initiative is expected to gain further momentum with the opening of the new college.

The idea for the college originated with the installation of university president Felipe Comila in 2018, with groundwork beginning shortly thereafter. Comila revealed plans to open the college with an initial intake of 50 students, divided into two sections, starting in August. This number is expected to increase to 60 students annually. The BSU-College of Medicine aims to empower more Igorots to pursue medicine, particularly those who face financial challenges.

This move aligns with the goals of Republic Act 11509 or the 'Doctor para sa Bayan Law,' signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in May 2021. This law established a medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), facilitating greater access to medical education.

The establishment of the Benguet State University-College of Medicine represents a significant step forward in bolstering healthcare in the Cordillera region and in expanding educational opportunities for aspiring medical professionals.