The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College, KUPU SB, organised the Series 1 of the ‘Belia Syumul Harapan Negara’ Intensive Workshop titled Strengthening of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah Belief. The workshop was held at KUPU SB’s Dewan Tarbiah.

Three modules were discussed by KUPU SB lecturers and participants from Islamic Da’wah Centre, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University, teachers from the Islamic Studies Department, Ministry of Religious Affairs and youths. The workshop among others aimed to raise awareness on the importance of appreciating the Ahli Sunnah Waljama’ah and practicing its teachings among the youth.

Source: Radio Television Brunei